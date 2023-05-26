Maharashtra: Veteran social worker, freedom fighter Ravindra Vaidya passes away

Noted social worker and freedom fighter Ravindra Vaidya died following a prolonged illness at the age of 97 at his residence in Palghar district of Maharashtra early on Friday, family sources said.A socialist leader, Vaidya took part in the freedom struggle and was jailed. He worked for the uplift of people residing in the erstwhile princely state of Jawhar in Palghar and fought with the government for the rights of the villagers and farmers.

Vaidya, a former journalist, also took part in the Goa liberation movement.Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condoled Vaidya’s death. In a statement, the CM said Vaidya actively participated in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement, raised the issues of tribals and went to jail during the Emergency. Vaidya is survived by his son and two daughters. His last rites were held this morning