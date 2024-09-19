Maharashtra: Villagers on High Alert After Unidentified Drone Sighted in Beed and Other Districts

Thieves in Maharashtra are becoming more sophisticated, with reports of drones flying at night over many villages. These drones appear suddenly, circle around, and then disappear, leaving both residents and police confused about where they come from and what their intentions are. The sighting of these drones has created fear in the community, leading villagers to patrol their areas at night due to concerns about thefts related to these aerial devices.

Recently, many people in rural areas have expressed their anxiety about the increasing presence of drones. There are reports of residents hesitating to leave their homes after dark, with some even canceling traditional gatherings like kirtanas out of fear of being filmed by drone cameras. This situation has become alarming enough that people in several villages across Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and West Maharashtra, especially in Beed, Sambhajinagar, and Ahmednagar districts, are feeling uneasy. The police have received complaints about drone sightings in around 33 villages in Beed district.

In addition to this, there has been a rise in high-tech thefts. Thieves have been using drones to steal agricultural products worth lakhs of rupees. For example, in Dagwadi village in Ahmednagar, Kanifnath Shinde reported the theft of pomegranates valued in the millions from his farm. Farmers are becoming increasingly frustrated as their surveillance efforts have failed to stop these high-tech criminals. Many residents believe that thieves are using drones to scout for targets before committing thefts at night, leaving the community in a state of uncertainty and fear.