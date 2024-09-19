Maratha Reservation Issue: OBC Leader Laxman Hake Opposes Jarange's Demands, Says He Should Join Bigg Boss

As the assembly elections approach, the reservation issue in Maharashtra is intensifying. Manoj Jarange Patil has resumed his hunger strike, demanding that Marathas be classified under the OBC category and that the Sagesoyre Act be implemented. In response, Laxman Hake, who is advocating for OBC reservations, is preparing to oppose Jarange’s demands. Additionally, several OBC protesters have begun their own hunger strike in Vadigodri.

Jarange Patil is insisting on Maratha reservations within the OBC category and the enforcement of the Sagesoyre Act. Conversely, Mangesh Sasane and other protesters are on a hunger strike to reject the Sagesoyre notification, which they believe allows for the misuse of caste certificates through the Kunbi Dakhla. Hake has sharply criticized Jarange, making derogatory remarks about him.

Hake even suggested that Jarange should join the reality show 'Bigg Boss', ridiculing his numerous demands and questioning his reliability. He also challenged the use of images of social reformers like Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkar on Jarange’s banners, and criticized the Chief Minister for addressing Jarange’s demands by retracting government resolutions. Hake expressed concerns about the authority behind the Chief Minister's decisions and questioned the validity of implementing historical gazettes like those from Hyderabad, Satara, and Bombay in this context.

Hake warned that if the government continues to respond to Jarange’s demands, the OBC community would retaliate. He also criticized political leaders such as Prithviraj Chavan for neglecting OBC interests and called on Rahul Gandhi to pay attention to the OBC community's concerns.