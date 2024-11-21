Maharashtra Voting Percentage Increase Due to Ladki Bahin Scheme, Says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday seemed optimistic about the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retaining power in the state, citing the increased voter turnout as a sign of public support. Fadnavis also highlighted the impact of pro-incumbency and the Ladki Bahin scheme, which he said drew more women voters to the BJP.

Speaking about the election trends, Fadnavis said, "The voting percentage has increased in Maharashtra. Our experience is that when the voting percentage increases, it benefits us. So, we will get the benefit, and our government will be formed in Maharashtra. The voting percentage may have increased due to pro-incumbency. It means feeling affection for the government."

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "The voting percentage has increased in Maharashtra. Our experience is that when the voting percentage increases, it benefits us. So we will get the benefit and our government will be formed in Maharashtra. The voting percentage may… pic.twitter.com/Fnko7v8hTF — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

He highlighted the influence of specific voter groups, particularly women. "We have received information that the percentage of women voting for us has increased due to the Ladki Bahin scheme," he added. On the question of the Chief Minister's post, Fadnavis clarified, "There is no discussion about the CM post at the moment. After the results are out, we will sit together and decide."

Also Read | Maharashtra Election Turnout Breaches 65%: Will Increased Vote Share Shift Power Dynamics?.

Fadnavis is contesting from the Nagpur South-West constituency, where Congress candidate Gudadhe-Patil is challenging him. As the high-stakes Assembly elections came to an end, Maharashtra recorded a 65.08% per cent voter turnout.

The election, held on 288 assembly seats, saw a tough contest between the ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction). Exit polls have predicted a close fight.

Republic TV-PMARQ's exit poll projects Mahayuti winning 137-157 seats and MVA securing 126-147. Matrize predicts 150-170 seats for Mahayuti and 110-130 for MVA, while Chanakya Strategies suggests a tighter contest, giving Mahayuti 152-150 and MVA 130-138.

In contrast, Peoples Pulse predicts a decisive victory for Mahayuti with 175-195 seats, leaving MVA at 85-112. The majority mark in the Maharashtra assembly is 145. The elections were held amidst high stakes, following splits between Shiv Sena and NCP. In the 2019 elections, BJP won 105 seats, while Shiv Sena secured 56 and Congress 44.