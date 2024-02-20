Maharashtra Water Crisis: February Sees Reservoirs Shrink, Raising Water Shortage Fears

Mumbai: Most of the dams in the state have reached the bottom, with an average of 21.61 percent less water stock left than last year. The state's 12 projects are currently in minus storage, with 15 dams having barely 10 percent storage. The situation in Marathwada is alarming. Marathwada has only 26 percent water stock left. Last year, it was 72 percent.

The storage in 138 major dams in the state has come down to 50.37 percent from 74.34 percent last year.

260 Medium projects had 67.68 percent stock last year. It has come down to 53.03 percent this year.

In 2,596 small projects, the total water storage has come down to 39.15 percent from 55.64 percent last year.

The stock in 2,994 projects has come down from 70.70 percent last year to 49.09 percent this year, which is 21.61 percent lower.

12 Dams in Minus

Kalisarar (Gondia), Khadakpurna (Buldhana), Borgaon Anjanpur and Sirasmarg (Beed), Mangrul Kinwat (Nanded), Killari, Madansuri, Sina Kolegaon, Rajegaon (Dharashiv), Shivni (Latur), Lonavala Tata (Pune) and Ujni (Solapur).

Dams with Bare Minimum Storage

Lower Dudhna (Latur) 13.40%

Takalgaon Deola (Latur) 4.92%

Bindgihal (Latur) 17.78%

SAI (Latur) 15.56%

Tagarkheda (Dharashiv) 12.99%

Lower Terna (Dharashiv) 8.21%

Limbala (Dharashiv) 6.90%

Gunjarga (Dharashiv) 8.03%

Mangrul (Nanded) 15.64%

Hiradpuri (Nanded) 2.79%

Roshanpuri (Beed) 12.86%