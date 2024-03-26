Maharashtra Water Cut News: Water Supply to be Affected in Nashik Tomorrow as Civic Body Carries Out Repair Works

Water supply will be affected in Maharashtra's Nashik city on Wednesday, March 27, as the civic body and the Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (NMSCDCL) will carry out repair works on the water distribution pipelines connected to the Shivaji Nagar water filtration plants of the civic body.

According to the Times of India report, water taps will have low pressure on the next day; however, the supply is said to be restored to normalcy from Friday (March 29).

The areas that will be affected due to repair works are Nashik West, Cidco, and Satpur. The civic body's water supply department stated that on Wednesday, no water would be supplied in these divisions of the municipal corporation.

Nashik receives 80% of its water supply from the Gangapur dam and the remaining 20% from the Mukane and Darna dams. The city's daily water requirement is around 550 MLD.