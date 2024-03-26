Good News for Mumbaikars! BMC Assures Citizens of Adequate Water Supply Until Next Monsoon

Due to low rainfall between June and September 2023, the water storage in the dams supplying water to Mumbai is relatively less than last year. However, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) assured that there will be no impact on the water supply for Mumbaikars this summer.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Shut Down for 12-Hours in These Areas on March 27.

The Maharashtra government has also made water available for Mumbai from the 'Nibhavani Satha'. The state government stated that currently, there is no intention to reduce the water supply to citizens in the city. The civil body administration has clarified that the water supply has been planned so that there will be sufficient water available until the coming monsoon season.

A high-level meeting was held today (26 March 2024) at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters to review the water supply situation. In the review meeting, the municipal administration mentioned that they are closely monitoring the available water storage in the dams. The state government has already agreed to supply municipal corporations with water from the Nibhavani reservoir. The BMC does not have any proposal to cut water supply at present.

Also Read | Thane Water Crisis: Residents Express Disappointment Over Water Disturbance, Rely On Tankers for Supply.

The municipal administration has assured that planning has been done to ensure a sufficient water supply until the upcoming monsoon season, providing relief to Mumbai residents.