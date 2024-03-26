Navi Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply To Be Shut Down for 12-Hours in These Areas on March 27

Residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) jurisdiction, along with those in Kharghar and Kamothe, will face a water supply disruption on March 27, 2024. The 12-hour shutdown is scheduled to facilitate various essential tasks, including maintenance work along the route from Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant to Morbe Dam.

On January 27th, maintenance work is scheduled to commence on the main pipeline stretching from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant to the Morbe Dam. Consequently, a shutdown will be enforced from the Bhokarpada Water Treatment Plant on the same day. This will result in the suspension of water supply in the evening of January 27th in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) areas, which include Belapur, Nerul, Vashi, Turbhe Ghansoli, Koparkhairane, and Airoli. Moreover, residents of Kharghar and Kamothe, situated within the CIDCO area, will also experience a cessation of water supply due to maintenance work.

The water supply will resume on January 28 morning with low pressure. Accordingly, the NMMC area's citizens and Kamothe and Kharghar nodes have been appealed to cooperate with the NMMC by conserving and using water sparingly during this period.

