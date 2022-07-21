Maharashtra Weather Alert: Heavy rains in the state for the next 4-5 days

The Meteorological Department has informed that heavy rain will start again in the state. Maharashtra has been lashed by rain since the beginning of July. The state received heavy rains in a period of 15 to 20 days. The widespread rains also led to flood conditions in many districts.

In this way, it has been seen that the rain has taken a little break in the last week. However, the Indian Meteorological Department has warned the state of heavy rain in the next four to five days. The Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be occasional heavy rains and moderate rains at most places in the state.

Due to this, there is a possibility of rain with thunder in some parts of West Maharashtra, Marathwada, Vidarbha and North Maharashtra. Not only this, Konkan and Central Maharashtra also received heavy rains. Many rivers also flooded in Vidarbha. Due to this, it was seen that life was disrupted in many places. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has once again warned of heavy rain. Therefore, instructions have been given by the Meteorological Department that citizens should be careful and stay at home if possible.

