Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Hits Konkan; Heat Continues in Mumbai and Suburbs

The unseasonal rains at the end of the year gave way to a pink winter as the new year began. A blanket of fog enveloped parts of the state during the early morning hours. Cold conditions are expected to intensify due to northerly winds. According to the IMD, a western disturbance is driving changes in the weather pattern. As a result, minimum temperatures have risen in northern states, while Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have experienced a relatively mild cold wave. Maharashtra, too, is witnessing the effects of this weather shift.

On the last day of the year, the weather in Mumbai was humid throughout the day. However, the chill in Mumbai continued throughout the day. Heat will be felt throughout the day today (January 1). At night, however, the weather will be cold and there will also be a lot of cold. Thane, Palghar and Navi Mumbai suburbs will also witness heat wave conditions throughout the day. Cold is expected to increase in the coming days. Konkan is also currently witnessing humid and cloudy weather. The cold wave is currently increasing in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts of Konkan. The temperature, which was 20 degrees Celsius on December 31, is expected to drop further today.

A low-pressure area along the south coast is reducing the intensity of cold in Maharashtra's coastal areas due to clouds formed by sea water evaporation. The weather department forecasts that minimum temperatures will stay above 15°C, with maximums ranging between 33-35°C over the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, dense fog and a cold wave are affecting north India, increasing dry winds in the state. The minimum temperature is expected to drop again in the coming days, with areas like Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar likely to experience a decline.

