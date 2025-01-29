Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Daytime Heat Persists, Nightly Cold Wave Grips Mumbai and Other Regions

The Maharashtra state has been experiencing continuous weather fluctuations over the past few days, with scorching heat during the day and a significant drop in temperature after 7 p.m. until dawn. This shift has particularly impacted farmers, who are now grappling with unseasonal heat in winter. Mumbai and other districts are witnessing similar changes, where daytime temperatures remain high while nights and early mornings bring a cold wave.

The weather department has predicted that the ongoing temperature fluctuations will continue for the next week. The changing climate is directly impacting public health, prompting authorities to urge citizens to take necessary precautions.

The overall weather conditions in the state will remain largely unchanged, though slight temperature variations are expected in suburban areas, including Mumbai, western Maharashtra, and north Maharashtra.

According to the forecast, Ratnagiri is likely to record the highest temperature in the state, along with Mumbai city. Additionally, the rising temperatures could create favorable conditions for rainfall in some parts of the state. Despite this, the chill in the air is expected to persist.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the speed of westward winds has increased, with northwest India expected to be the worst affected. As a result, the plains of North India are experiencing milder cold conditions, while the state witnesses summer-like heat during the day and winter chills at night and early morning.

