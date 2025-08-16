Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Red Alert for Pune, Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Other Districts

Rainfall has returned in Maharashtra after significant break, IMD has issued a red and orange alert many parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai and Pune. On Friday and Saturday morning Heavy rains occurred in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, as well as in many districts of Marathwada and Vidarbha. Pune city experienced light rainfall on Saturday which is likely to intensify on 17 August. Met has issued red alert for city.

Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Kolhapur, and the districts of Yavatmal, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli in Vidarbha are on orange alert. The Meteorological Department has said that heavy to very heavy rain will occur in some places in these districts.

Heavy rain is expected in some parts of the state on Monday as well (August 18). Red alert has been issued for Ratnagiri, Pune, Satara and Kolhapur districts, and orange alert has been issued for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Sindhudurg, Beed and Latur districts.

Rainfall in many places in the state

Heavy rain occurred in many parts of the state on Saturday (August 16). Due to this, the water level of rivers increased in many places, while the inflow of water into dams in Marathwada, Konkan and western Maharashtra has increased due to rain in the catchment area. Barvi Dam in Thane district is 100 percent full. The gates of some dams in Marathwada have been opened.