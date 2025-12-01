Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Cold Wave in 10 Districts

Cold wave has gripped the state after a short break and met department has issued a yellow alert for cold waves in 10 districts of Maharashtra. This surge is due to the cold northerly winds and the lingering effect of Cyclone ‘Ditwah’, temperatures have dropped sharply across several parts of the state. Some regions of Maharashtra have recorded minimum temp as low as 8 degree Celsius.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a cold wave in parts of North Maharashtra, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. The Konkan coast and Mumbai are expected to remain mostly dry.

Mumbai winter weather

City is likely to witness clear skies and dry conditions on Monday (December 1) with max temp: 31°C and minimum temperature: 15°C.

Pune Weather Update

Pune city woke up to a cold morning with temperature 1 degree Celsius. Ahead day the temp will be around Max 29°C, Min 10°C, in hill areas around Pune (ghat regions) have also been issued a Yellow Alert for cold wave conditions.

The Konkan belt is also expected to remain dry with no rainfall forecast. Cold conditions have intensified in Western Maharashtra, with Pune placed under a cold wave alert. Temperatures across Marathwada have dipped significantly. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar temperature: Max 29°C, Min 9°C

Vidarbha cold wave

Cold has intensified in Vidarbha, with Bhandara recording a low of 10°C on November 30. Nagpur may experience cloudy, foggy weather on December 1 with temperatures between 11°C and 27°C. Health advisory: Avoid early morning exposure, stay warm and hydrated, and take precautions against respiratory illnesses. Agriculture advisory: Farmers should protect tur crops from falling temperatures. IMD forecasts further temperature drops and intensifying winter conditions across Maharashtra. All districts in North Maharashtra are under cold wave alert, including: Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nashik Ghat region, Ahilyanagar. Nashik will record Max 28°C, Min 9°C