Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Nagpur and These Districts; Mumbai to Experience Moderate Rain Today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for at least six districts of Maharashtra on Monday, August 12. IMD predicted thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places in Amravati, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Nagpur, Wardha, and Washim.

The districts of North Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy rain at isolated places in the Ghat region. Vidarbha is likely to witness thundershowers at isolated places.

The weather department predicted a cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall for Mumbai and its suburbs today, with temperatures ranging from 26 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius. The sun rose at 6:19 AM and will set at 7:07 PM, and the wind speed will be around 15 kilometres per hour.

🗓️ १२ ऑगस्ट २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरात मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.



🌊 भरती - पहाटे ०४:३१ वाजता - ३.३८मीटर



ओहोटी- सकाळी ९:४८ वाजता - २.३०मीटर



🌊 भरती - सायंकाळी ४:१६ वाजता - ३.४२ मीटर



ओहोटी- रात्री १०:३६ वाजता - १.४५ मीटर



🗓️ 12 August 2024… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) August 12, 2024

High Tide Forecast

High Tides are predicted at 4:31 AM and 4:16 PM, reaching heights of 3.38 meters and 3.42 meters respectively. Low tides are predicted at 9:48 AM and 11:36 PM, measuring 2.30 meters and 1.45 meters.