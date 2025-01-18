Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rising Temperatures and Light Rain Across State

A cyclonic circulation has developed over the southeast Arabian Sea near the Kerala coast, impacting weather patterns across the region. Meanwhile, northern states are experiencing intensified cold wave conditions due to increased wind speeds over the plains, with Maharashtra also feeling the effects.

Since the start of the year, significant weather changes have been observed. Over the past two days, the cold wave gripped the region, but a rise in maximum temperatures has brought temporary relief, with the chill seemingly subsiding. The state is experiencing contrasting weather conditions, with chilly mornings giving way to warm days. According to the IMD, dry and cloudy weather is expected in the coming days, accompanied by a likely rise in temperatures.

Cloudy skies and increasing minimum temperatures have reduced the intensity of cold across the region. Light rain is forecast for parts of Vidarbha and North Maharashtra, where maximum temperatures have risen by a few degrees. Mumbai and its suburbs are witnessing foggy conditions, while western Maharashtra remains cold and foggy during early mornings.