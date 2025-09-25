Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Heavy Rain and Flood Risk in State from September 26-29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fresh spell of heavy rain across Maharashtra over the coming days. According to the Meteorological Department, Maharashtra has already experienced rainfall above the average, prompting a renewed warning of heavy rainfall. The intensity of the rain is expected to escalate from September 26, with some areas facing intense downpours in a short span, leading to flood-like conditions and significant impacts on agriculture and daily life.

On 25 September 2025, a yellow alert has been issued for 21 districts of Maharashtra, while Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli are under an orange alert due to the likelihood of very heavy rainfall.According to IMD Mumbai Observatory, the intensity of rainfall will increase between 26 and 29 September, impacting Konkan, Western Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. A low-pressure system has formed over the northeastern Bay of Bengal, extending the low-pressure belt towards northern Karnataka. Furthermore, another low-pressure area is expected to develop near the southern coast of Odisha and northern Andhra Pradesh by Thursday, potentially amplifying the weather conditions in Maharashtra.

As a result, heavy rainfall is expected to hit the state, with strong winds and possible flooding in several regions. Senior meteorologist Krishnanand Hosalikar, referencing the Central Water Commission, cautioned that some rivers in Maharashtra are already flowing at flood levels. The IMD has urged residents to remain alert, avoid waterlogged areas, and follow safety guidelines, especially in districts under orange alert. With the system intensifying, rainfall activity across Maharashtra is expected to peak in the coming three days.