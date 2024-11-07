Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Winter Expected in Coming Days Due to Cyclonic Circulation in Bay of Bengal

Due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, winter winds are expected to soon reach various districts in Maharashtra in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday, the tropical weather outlook for the North Indian Ocean, including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, is valid for the next 168 hours.

The IMD reported that a cyclonic circulation over the central parts of the southern Bay of Bengal now lies over the south Bay of Bengal, extending up to 3.1 km above sea level as of 3 PM today. This circulation has led to scattered low and medium clouds over the southern Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Sea, and the Gulf of Martaban.

According to IMD, the impact of La Niña will be evident in November 2024, which may result in warmer-than-usual temperatures for the month. Temperatures are expected to drop gradually to between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius. Winter has already begun in rural areas of the state, with noticeable dew in the air, providing much-needed relief to drought-affected citizens. However, due to the influence of La Nina and the recent cyclonic circulations in the Bay of Bengal, temperatures have not yet shown the expected decline for mid-November.

The duration of this weather pattern is yet to be determined, and the IMD is monitoring the cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal and its impact on weather conditions. As of now, the IMD has stated that Maharashtra's weather will not be directly affected.

Regional Weather Updates

Western Maharashtra: Colder temperatures are being reported post-Diwali, particularly in Satara district, where nights are chilly and days remain warm. Today, minimum temperatures are around 17 degrees Celsius, with warmer afternoon highs.

Sangli District: Mixed conditions prevail, with intermittent sun and clouds affecting agricultural activities. The district's temperature today is expected to reach a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius.

Kolhapur: Foggy mornings, warm afternoons, and dew in the evening characterize Kolhapur’s current weather. Today, temperatures are expected to be a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19 degrees Celsius.

Solapur: Colder conditions continue, although residents experience warmer daytime temperatures. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 33 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 17 degrees Celsius.