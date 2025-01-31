Maharashtra Weather Update: Climate Variations Predicted in Mumbai; Ratnagiri to Record Highest Temperatures

The Maharashtra state has been witnessing continuous weather fluctuations over the past few days, with soaring temperatures during the day and a sharp drop in mercury after 7 p.m. until dawn. This unusual shift has put farmers in a challenging situation as they endure the heat despite the winter season.

Significant temperature variations have been recorded across the state, including Mumbai, altering the overall atmospheric conditions. While most districts experience chilly weather from night to early morning, daytime heat remains intense, affecting residents and farmers alike.

Although no major changes in weather are expected across the state, there may be slight temperature variations in suburban areas, including Mumbai, as well as in western and north Maharashtra. Ratnagiri is predicted to record the highest temperatures, even surpassing those in Mumbai city. This rise in temperature could create favorable conditions for rainfall in some parts of the state, with the chill persisting in the air.

The weather department has predicted that the current weather pattern of fluctuating temperatures is likely to persist for the next week. The abrupt climate changes are directly impacting citizens' health, prompting authorities to urge the public to take necessary precautions.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the speed of west winds has increased, and northwest India is expected to be most affected. As a result, the plains of north India are experiencing milder cold, while the state is enduring a mix of summer-like temperatures during the day and winter-like conditions at night and in the early morning.