Maharashtra Weather Update: Continued Rainfall till October 29, Winters Expected Soon

Recent heavy rain in Maharashtra has affected farming, and more rain is expected until Thursday. Light rain may continue in some areas of South Maharashtra until October 29. This could bring cooler temperatures, but typically, the rainy season ends in October, and there are no signs of a 'La Niña' weather event that could change things soon.

Because of this, it seems unlikely that Maharashtra will experience very cold weather right away. However, cooler temperatures might start next week in places like Nashik, Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalgaon, Buldhana, Amravati, and Akola.

In South Maharashtra, a big drop in temperature isn't expected this week, but a slow cooling trend may begin after November 1. The current cool weather could last through October and November until 'La Niña' starts to influence temperatures more reliably. While the ongoing rain is causing difficulties for farmers, it is also helping to prepare the soil for the upcoming Rabi season.