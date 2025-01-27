Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Forecasts 2–4 Degrees Celsius Rise in Minimum Temperature Over Next 48 Hours

The minimum temperature in Maharashtra has been gradually dropping since the start of January, though some regions have experienced a rise in temperature. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperature across the state over the next 48 hours.

In the coming 4 to 5 days, the maximum temperature in Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra, and Marathwada is expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is unlikely to change significantly in the next two days. However, the IMD has indicated that changes are anticipated thereafter. In Vidarbha, both maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius over the next three days, according to the IMD's weather alert.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Punjab are expected to face severe cold wave conditions for the next two days. Additionally, the IMD has predicted that cold temperatures are creating favorable conditions for rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.



