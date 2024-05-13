Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Alert As Intense Thunderstorms Expected in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar for Next 2-3 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory for several districts in Maharashtra, warning of intense thunderstorms in the coming hours. A red alert was issued for the districts of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nashik and the eastern suburbs of Mumbai. You can expect intense thunderstorms over the next two hours. Areas including Mulund, Titwala, and Kalyan.

Severe thunderstorms are likely to hit the south ghats of Pune and Satara districts within the next 2-3 hours, as a Yellow Alert has been issued in these areas.

Also Read | Dust Storm in Mumbai: Rough Weather Shocks Residents in Maharashtra; Power Outage Reported.

People in the affected areas are urged to stay alert and take necessary precautions. Mumbaikers experienced shocking weather on Monday afternoon, May 13, as sudden gusty winds brought down the daytime temperature.

According to the weather department, Mumbai will receive light rain and thundershowers.

Maharashtra Weather Update

📌Mod to intense thunderstorms over Red marked areas; District of Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Nagar & eastern suburbs of Mumbai during next 2 hrs. Mulund, Tiltwala, Kalyaan

📌Mod to severe thunderstorms over yellow areas covering South ghat areas of Pune, Satara next 2,3 hrs

Watch pl pic.twitter.com/WF7qd7LWsE — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) May 13, 2024

“Possibility of light rain/thundershower in evening/night over the next 24 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 28°C respectively," said RMC in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Parts of south Mumbai witnessed power outages on Monday due to a dust storm and rough winds. Aras, including Kalyan, Bandra, Dombivli, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Vashi, experienced outages on Monday noon.