Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain with Lightning in Parts of State

Despite the subdued monsoon activity in Maharashtra, several parts of the state are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms till Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a yellow alert for certain regions over the next five days. According to weather experts, a cyclonic circulation has developed in the upper atmosphere near Rayalaseema, while an east-west trough has formed from the east-central Arabian Sea to the central Bay of Bengal. These two systems are expected to influence weather patterns across the state, increasing the possibility of rain and thunderstorms.

Southern Konkan is likely to witness thunderstorm-linked rain on Thursday and Friday. In central Maharashtra, regions including Ahilyanagar, Pune and its ghat areas, Kolhapur and its hilly zones, Satara, Sangli, and Solapur are also expected to receive rainfall over the next two days.

Marathwada may see significant rainfall activity, with Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna forecasted for thundershowers on Friday, while Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur, and Dharashiv could see storms on both Thursday and Friday. Some areas in the region might even experience heavy rainfall.

Vidarbha districts such as Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, and Yavatmal are also on the watchlist for thunderstorms. In contrast, Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar are expected to receive only light showers.

Despite the rainfall prediction, experts believe that the temperatures will not see significant relief. In fact, maximum daytime temperatures in at least 15 districts—including parts of Vidarbha, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nashik, and eastern Pune—have been recorded 3–4°C above the seasonal average. These districts are currently experiencing temperatures in the 32–33°C range.

On Wednesday, Wardha recorded the highest temperature in the state at 35.5°C, which was 5.1°C above normal.

Several parts of Vidarbha have remained largely dry over the past week, leading to a rise in heat. On Tuesday, Chandrapur recorded a maximum temperature of 36°C. Some brief showers—lasting about 20 minutes—offered momentary respite in a few areas. However, temperatures remained high on Wednesday, with Chandrapur reporting 34.6°C and Wardha topping the state charts again.

With both heat and thunderstorms expected to continue, citizens in the affected areas have been advised to take necessary precautions.