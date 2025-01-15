Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Temperature Fluctuations; Mumbai Starts With Warmer Morning

Due to cloudy weather, the cold conditions have faded across Maharashtra. However, the intensity of the cold is expected to increase in the coming days. Meanwhile, foggy and cloudy conditions may lead to a rise in minimum temperatures. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted cloudy skies with light showers in isolated areas of North Maharashtra and Marathwada today.

Despite the fog and cloudy skies, a cold wave has gripped several parts of the state. However, unseasonal rain continues to be a concern in some regions, with many areas likely to experience unexpected rainfall. This situation has arisen due to a cyclonic system forming over the Bay of Bengal. Cloudy weather is causing fluctuations in cold temperatures.

Moist winds from the Bay of Bengal are predominantly affecting South Vidarbha, South Marathwada and South Central Maharashtra, resulting in cloudy conditions in these areas. Strong westerly winds are blowing at speeds of 110 knots over North India, and successive western disturbances are causing varying intensities of cold. Dense fog is being reported in northern states.

In Maharashtra, cloudy conditions are expected in some areas over the next four days. Fog is also being observed in many parts of the state until late night. The partially cloudy weather throughout the day has led to a drop in cold temperatures.

On Tuesday (January 14), Dhule Agricultural College recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius. In the rest of the state, the minimum temperature has risen above 13 degrees Celsius. Additionally, Ratnagiri recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday morning.

Today, January 15 the IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies and light showers in isolated areas of Central Maharashtra and Marathwada. Minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

Mumbai recorded 25.43 degrees Celsius in early morning on Wednesday (January 15). According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in the city is expected to be 23.83 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature will be 25.43 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is currently at 66%, with a wind speed of 66 km/h. The sky appears to be cloudy.

In Mumbai, the AQI today is 377.0, falling in the very poor range as per IMD reports. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities.