Maharashtra Weather Update: Maximum Temperatures Reach 35°C, Cold Spell Likely to Return in February

Maharashtra is currently experiencing rising temperatures following a cold spell, with further increases expected until the end of the month. Retired meteorologist Manikrao Khule cautions that cold weather may return in February, so it's premature to assume that winter has ended. In 29 districts of Maharashtra, excluding Konkan, maximum temperatures range from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures are between 13 and 20 degrees Celsius both 3 to 5 degrees higher than usual.

Specifically, areas like Pune, Nagar, Mahabaleshwar, Kolhapur, Satara, and Solapur in western Maharashtra, as well as Ch. Sambhajinagar and Parbhani in Marathwada, and Akola, Amravati, Brahmapuri, Nagpur, Wardha, and Yavatmal in Vidarbha are recording maximum temperatures at 3 PM and minimum temperatures at 5 AM that are also 3 to 5 degrees above average.

Pune and Akola are hitting maximum temperatures around 36 degrees, while Solapur is at 35 degrees and Nashik at 34 degrees—approximately 5 degrees higher than average. Although Vidarbha is experiencing significant heat, the three Khandesh districts, including Jalgaon, are feeling less intense temperatures.

Some link this heat increase to global warming; however, it is mainly due to temporary atmospheric conditions. Recently, Maharashtra has faced unstable wind patterns, which have led to heat accumulation despite clear skies, particularly outside of Konkan.

This heat is expected to last for another 5 to 6 days, until February 6, as minimum temperatures rise and the likelihood of cold weather decreases. Nonetheless, the presence of successive western cyclones and strong westerly winds from North India, traveling at 250 to 260 km per hour at altitudes of 10 to 12 km, suggests that the influx of cold air into Maharashtra is not completely over yet.