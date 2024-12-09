Maharashtra Weather Update: Severe Cold Wave Predicted in State; Temperature To Drop below 10°C. Till December 14th

A cold wave is set to affect Western Maharashtra from tomorrow, with temperatures in parts of Pune expected to dip below 10°C. The chill is forecasted to persist from December 10 to 13, with minimum temperatures ranging between 7°C and 10°C. Residents are urged to take precautions against the cold, especially during early mornings and nights when the temperatures will be at their lowest. The cold wave is expected to disrupt daily routines, particularly in areas prone to fog and poor visibility.

After a brief respite, the cold wave has returned to various parts of Maharashtra following the subsiding of the cyclone and low-pressure system. The state experienced unseasonal rains over the past fortnight, with some areas facing heavy rainfall. However, with the rains now easing, cold wave conditions are intensifying across districts, including Mumbai.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded at Dhule Agricultural College, which saw a drop to 9.5°C, while Jalgaon recorded 10°C. On Sunday, the highest temperature in Maharashtra was recorded in Jeur at 34.5°C. The weather department has warned that the cold wave could intensify in the next 24 to 48 hours, as clear skies and further temperature drops are expected. The chilly conditions are likely to continue for the next 10 days, with cities like Nashik already feeling the effects. Nashik saw a sudden temperature drop of 4°C in one day, bringing the temperature down to 12°C, leaving residents in discomfort.

