Maharashtra Weather Update: State Braces for Cold Wave as Temperature Swings Continue

After a brief respite from the cold, Maharashtra is gearing up for another round of chilly weather, according to the Meteorological Department. Temperatures across the state have been fluctuating wildly in recent days, with morning fog, afternoon sunshine, and evening chills becoming the norm. The weather dept has attributed this to a change in wind patterns, with winds from northern India slowing down.

While the state experienced a milder cold spell toward the end of December, the weather dept predicts a significant drop in minimum temperatures over the next four days, with mercury expected to dip below 15 degrees Celsius in many areas.

Regional variations are expected, with coastal regions experiencing higher humidity and western Maharashtra's hilly areas likely to be cooler. Vidarbha is forecast to remain relatively stable, while Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to see a slight increase in minimum temperatures.

The fluctuating weather has already led to a rise in illnesses across the state.