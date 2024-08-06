Maharashtra Weather Update: State Sees Decline in Rainfall with Yellow Alert for Next 5 Days

Madhya Maharashtra has experienced increased rainfall over the past few days, which is expected to diminish. Currently, light showers are occurring in the Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra ghats, with the weather department predicting a reduction in rainfall within two days. On Tuesday (August 6), a yellow alert has been issued for heavy rains in parts of Vidarbha, as well as in Ratnagiri, Raigad, Satara, and Pune districts. Some areas in Marathwada are expected to receive light showers, while other districts may see a break in rainfall. The meteorological department stated that only light to moderate rain is likely in Khandesh, with no heavy rain anticipated. Due to continuous rains in recent days, all dams in Pune district are nearly full.

On Wednesday (August 7), increased rainfall intensity is expected in many parts of Konkan, with heavy rain predicted in Kolhapur, Satara, and Pune districts of Madhya Maharashtra. A yellow alert for heavy rain has also been issued for the entire Vidarbha region. Light to moderate showers are forecasted in parts of Marathwada, and there may be light rain in some areas of Khandesh.

Alerts

A yellow alert has been issued in Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Raigad districts for the next three days. Orange alert has been given in Khandesh, Marathwada. So, in Vidarbha there is orange alert in some districts and yellow alert in many areas.

Monday's rain in the state

Pune : 0.3 mm

Kolhapur : 3 mm

Mahabaleshwar : 21 mm

Nashik : 0.9 mm

Sangli : 0.3 mm

Satara : 3 mm

Solapur : 0.4 mm

Mumbai : 2 mm

Ratnagiri : 6 mm

Nagpur : 0.3 mm