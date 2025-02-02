Maharashtra Weather Update: Temporary Heatwave Expected to Last Until February 6, Winter Likely to Return Soon

Maharashtra is currently experiencing a significant increase in temperatures following a recent cold wave. Retired meteorologist Manikrao Khule advises that, despite the warmer conditions, we should not assume that winter is over. The state is seeing fluctuating temperatures, with daytime highs between 32°C and 35°C and nighttime lows ranging from 13°C to 20°C, which is about 3 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Cities such as Pune, Akola, Solapur, Nashik, and Chandrapur are recording temperatures as high as 36°C. This rise in temperature is attributed to temporary atmospheric conditions, including weak and unstable winds that have been changing direction frequently over the past few days. As a result, heat has built up in Maharashtra, even though the skies are clear.

Also Read: Mumbai Metro Gets Major Financial Support With Rs 1,255 Crore in Union Budget 2025

While some may link the increased heat to global warming, it is mainly due to the current regional weather patterns. This warm spell is expected to last for the next 5 to 6 days, until around February 6, after which temperatures may begin to drop again. However, the arrival of western storms and high-altitude winds from the north could still bring some colder air to Maharashtra, indicating that winter has not completely ended.