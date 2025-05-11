Maharashtra Weather Update: Thunderstorms and Hailstorms Expected Between May 11–19

A significant shift in weather patterns is unfolding across Maharashtra, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of intense thunderstorms, strong winds, and possible hailstorms from May 11 to 19, 2025. A yellow alert has already been issued for 18 districts, signaling a turbulent week ahead for much of the state. The western coast of India, particularly South Maharashtra, is seeing a surge in moisture intrusion, which is expected to trigger widespread thunderstorm activity. The IMD has flagged Marathwada and Western Maharashtra as high-risk zones for hailstorms, raising concerns for farmers already reeling from recent unseasonal rainfall.

A handle on X called Mumbai rains posted, "Maharashtra, beware! Thunderstorm & Hailstorm ahead 1-19 May, 2025. Big weather change happening over India's west coast as lot of moisture intrusion will happen over South Maharashtra & rest of Maharashtra and will give intense Thunderstorms. Marathwada & Western Maharashtra - High chances of hailstorm."

Districts under the yellow alert include: Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Kolhapur, Satara, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Washim, and Yavatmal.

While the rains have brought relief from the sweltering summer heat, the stormy conditions, marked by frequent lightning, strong gusts, and localized heavy rain, pose risks to agriculture, infrastructure, and daily life. The evolving low-pressure system extending from the Arabian Sea up to Tamil Nadu continues to create monsoon-like conditions unusually early in the season.

Weather experts advise residents to stay updated with local forecasts and take necessary precautions, especially in hailstorm-prone regions.