Maharashtra will be ATM for Congress if Maha Vikas Aghadi Wins Assembly Elections, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated on Wednesday that if the Maha Vikas Aghadi wins the Maharashtra assembly elections on November 20, the state would become an "ATM" for the Congress. He warned that the coalition’s victory would lead to the Congress exploiting the state’s resources for its own benefit.

“They (MVA) will withdraw funds from Maharashtra by using the state's resources and send the money to Delhi,” Shah said, addressing a rally at Chalisgaon in Jalgaon district.

Shah further added, "In contrast, if the BJP-led Mahayuti forms the government, the Modi administration will ensure enhanced development for Maharashtra."

Addressing a public rally in Chalisgaon, Union Home Minister, "I have come to North Maharashtra for the second time. I went everywhere. The result of this election is going to be that on November 23, the Aghadi is going to be wiped out. The Mahayuti is going to form the government. In Haryana, the BJP government was formed. The polling is underway in Jharkhand. The BJP will form a government in Jharkhand and Mahayuti will form a government in Maharashtra. Congress's politics is based on lies and misguiding the people. Rahul Baba was waving the Constitution in Maharashtra but when the copy of the Constitution was opened, the pages were blank. I doubt if he has even read the Constitution, said Amit Shah.

