Maharashtra will get bigger projects soon': CM Eknath Shinde

Amid ongoing controversy after Maharashtra lost Tata Airbus to Gujarat, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday broke silence saying that he had already spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah who have assured big projects for the state. Mr Shinde claimed that the state will soon receive mega projects.

"Efforts are on to create a controversy about the Tata Airbus project. The industry minister is explaining the State Government’s stand. I will also give an answer at the right time," said Mr Shinde at Nandurbar in his reply to the scathing attack by the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Aaditya Thackeray. Shinde claimed that the projects that were started during the Devendra Fadnavis government between 2014 and 2019 stayed in the last two-and-half years (referring to the MVA government’s term). However, he said that the Shiv Sena-BJP government after coming to power has resumed the development of those projects.

Shinde, in his reply to Mr Thackeray’s criticism that the state government was not serious about farmers’ plight, said, "The state government gave compensation worth Rs6,000 crore to the farmers and it has been the largest in the history.""In a single day, we have deposited Rs2,500 crore in the farmers’ accounts," he noted.