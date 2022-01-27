Maharashtra: Wine in grocery stores, supermarkets; big decision of state cabinet

Maharashtra government has taken a big decision on Thursday in the cabinet meeting. It has now been decided to make wine available for sale in grocery stores and supermarkets in the state. So the state will now see wine selling in shops and supermarkets.

