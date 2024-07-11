Maharashtra Wins Best Agriculture State Award 2024: CM Eknath Shinde and Dhananjay Munde Honored in New Delhi (Watch Video)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Agriculture Minister Dhananjay Munde of Maharashtra were awarded the prestigious Best Agriculture State Award 2024 during a ceremony in New Delhi. The honor, presented by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, highlights Maharashtra's exceptional contributions and advancements in the field of agriculture.

Watch:

The Award recognizes the Maharashtra government's innovative policies and high-impact developmental initiatives, which have significantly advanced agricultural and rural prosperity within the state. It applauds Maharashtra's sustainable development policies, emphasizing environmental protection and ensuring food security. This accolade underscores the state's dedication to fostering agricultural excellence and sustainable growth, setting a commendable example for agricultural practices nationwide.