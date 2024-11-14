Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Cold Wave Grips Pune, Nashik as Temperatures Plummet

Pune is experiencing a marked increase in cold wave conditions, with minimum temperatures dropping to 14.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. In Nashik, the temperature dipped further, reaching 13.4 degrees Celsius, contributing to a significant cold spell across Maharashtra.

Cold wave conditions are affecting several parts of the state, with varying temperature trends. While some areas, like Ratnagiri in Konkan, recorded minimum temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius, other regions, particularly Marathwada, saw temperatures fall below 20 degrees in many districts. Rainfall has also been forecast in certain parts of the state over the next two to three days, potentially impacting the current weather conditions.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule predicts that from November 14 to 17, Maharashtra, except Vidarbha, may see light rain in select areas accompanied by cloudy skies for three days. Clear skies during this period are expected to bring cooler temperatures in the mornings and evenings.

This weather pattern will particularly impact districts such as Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Dharashiv, and Latur, while the northern districts—Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Nashik—are not likely to experience this shift. Conditions are expected to normalize by Sunday, December 17.

Minimum Temperatures Recorded Across Maharashtra

Mumbai: 23.5°C

Pune: 14.6°C

Ahmednagar: 15.3°C

Kolhapur: 19.5°C

Nashik: 13.4°C

Satara: 16.5°C

Solapur: 20.6°C

Nagpur: 16.0°C