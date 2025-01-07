Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Cold Wave To Intensify Across State Over Next Two Days; Mumbai’s Temperature To Drop to 14 Degrees Celsius

Continuous snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and neighboring regions has intensified the impact of cold winds traveling from North India to South India. As a result, Mumbai's minimum temperature is expected to drop to 14 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, several cities across Maharashtra are likely to experience single-digit minimum temperatures as the cold winds sweep through the state, according to weather experts.

Mumbai and several cities in the Konkan region are expected to experience a minimum temperature of around 14 degrees Celsius, while Marathwada, Vidarbha, and North Maharashtra are likely to record single-digit temperatures. In North Maharashtra, some cities could see the mercury drop to as low as six degrees Celsius. Weather conditions in Mumbai and across the state are set to change over the next two days, further intensifying the cold, experts said.

Mumbai and its surrounding areas have been experiencing a minimum temperature of around 16 degrees Celsius for the past three days, including Monday, when the city recorded the same. The drop in temperature has added to the joy of Mumbaikars as they embrace the cooler start to the new year. However, meteorologist Athreya Shetty stated that the minimum temperature is expected to rise again after Thursday, returning to normal levels.

Minimum Temperatures Recorded Across Maharashtra

Mumbai: 16°C

Nashik: 14°C

Section 11: 11°C

Parbhani: 11°C

Satara: 12°C

Ahilyanagar: 12°C

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 15°C

Jalgaon: 11°C

Mahabaleshwar: 14°C

Malegaon: 14°C