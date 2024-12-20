Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Cold Wave To Intensify Over Next 48 Hours; Pune and Nashik Temperatures Drop Below 10 Degrees Celsius

Cold wave conditions persist across northern India, with Himachal Pradesh expected to experience the chill until December 23. Western Rajasthan, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir have been placed under a cold wave warning until December 25. Despite a slight rise in temperatures, the cold wave continues to impact the region. Maharashtra has also seen an intensification of cold wave conditions across all its districts, further adding to the prevailing chill.

In Maharashtra, temperatures have risen in Konkan and Ratnagiri, while a significant drop in minimum temperatures has been recorded across other districts. The cold wave is expected to intensify over the next 48 hours before gradually subsiding. Chilly conditions have gripped areas like Parbhani, Niphad, Pune, Nashik, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, along with Vidarbha. In most districts, the minimum temperature has fallen below 10 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of cold winds across the country has increased, leading to a rise in cold wave conditions in central India. Minimum temperatures are also expected to drop in the northeastern states, with rainfall predicted in some areas. On Thursday, December 19, Ahilyanagar recorded the state's lowest temperature at 7.5 degrees Celsius.

A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal and is expected to move northward along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh coast within 12 hours. Maharashtra's weather will remain dry in the coming days, with minimum temperatures likely to rise by 2-3°C. Pune and nearby areas will experience clear and foggy skies for two days, followed by morning fog and partly cloudy afternoons or evenings for 4-5 days.

A low-pressure area has formed over the southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to move northwest toward Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts within 12 hours, the IMD reported. The system is expected to move north along the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next 24 hours, potentially bringing rain to Vidarbha.

Meanwhile, a western disturbance may intensify cold conditions, with cold winds anticipated in several regions. Heavy snowfall is also forecasted in hilly areas over the next few days.