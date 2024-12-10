Maharashtra Winter Forecast: Cold Wave to Persist, Pune and Other Cities to Experience Temperature Drop

Cold wave conditions are expected to persist across the state for the coming days. Mumbai experienced its lowest temperature in nine years on Monday, December 9, while Jalgaon district recorded the coldest temperature in the state at 8.9 degrees Celsius. In addition to Pune, Niphad in Nashik district also saw a drop in temperatures. Meteorologists predict that the temperature could further decrease by 4-5 degrees Celsius in the next few days.

Rainfall is expected at isolated locations in parts of Vidarbha, while the cold wave has intensified once again across the state. Cold winds swept through Mumbai throughout Monday, offering Mumbaikars a taste of a chilly "pink winter." On Monday morning, the city recorded its lowest temperature in nine years. The Santacruz observatory reported a low of 13.7 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD, marking the coldest December temperature since 2015, when it was 11.4 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Mumbai was 19.2 degrees Celsius. Due to northward cold winds, the cold wave is anticipated to intensify over the next 24 hours, affecting Mumbai, Nashik, Jalgaon, and Pune.

A low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal and the east equatorial Indian Ocean is stable and moving northwest. It is expected to strengthen in the next 24 hours, bringing rain to some parts of Vidarbha today. The rest of the state will remain dry for the next five days. Pune and nearby areas are likely to experience mostly cloudy skies, with minimum temperatures ranging from 8-10 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

Jalgaon Records Coldest Temperature

Jalgaon district has recorded the lowest temperature in the state, dropping to 8.6 degrees Celsius. The severe cold has led to people wearing heavy clothing, and the streets remained deserted throughout the morning. Cold wave conditions are expected to persist in Jalgaon over the next few hours.

Other Districts' Temperatures

Nashik recorded a cold wave with a temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, while Pune saw a low of 12.0 degrees Celsius. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, and Dharashiv districts recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degrees Celsius, and Jalna and Beed districts saw temperatures drop to 14 degrees Celsius.