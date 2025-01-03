Maharashtra Winter Forecast: IMD Predicts Cold Wave Across State for the Next Five Days, Intensifying by January 7

Maharashtra is experiencing a resurgence of cold wave conditions as the new year begins, following a brief break due to unseasonal rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the intensity of the cold had decreased in recent days, with urban and rural areas experiencing a temporary warming. However, over the past two days, the cold has gradually returned. IMD forecasts that cold wave conditions will persist across the state for the next five days, with the situation expected to intensify by Tuesday, January 7.

Cold Wave Intensifies in Maharashtra

After a two-week break, the cold has returned to Maharashtra, causing a drop in temperatures. For the past fortnight, the temperature had risen, with only a slight chill in the early morning and sunny days. However, the air has turned colder over the last two days, with Wednesday night already feeling chilly. On Thursday, the minimum temperature dropped to 13.4 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that the cold wave will intensify over the next five to six days, starting from January 3.

Minimum Temperature Dips in These Districts

The IMD has warned that the impact of the cold wave will be most pronounced in the districts of Nashik, Ahilyanagar, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Marathwada), Amravati, Akola, Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia in Vidarbha. The cold wave, which initially affected the northern regions, has now moved towards Maharashtra, causing temperatures to dip further since Wednesday night.

Cold Wave Conditions Likely to Intensify for the Next 5 Days

Cold wave conditions are expected to persist in Maharashtra for the next five days, starting today, as per the IMD. The cold wave is predicted to intensify across the state by Tuesday, January 7, bringing colder temperatures and more severe conditions.