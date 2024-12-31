Maharashtra Winter Forecast: IMD Predicts Cold Wave Conditions from January 3-7

The Maharashtra state is experiencing fluctuating temperatures due to ongoing rainfall. Over the past week, cloudy skies and rain have eliminated the cold weather, with similar conditions reported across most parts of North India. However, retired meteorologist Manikrao Khule has forecasted that the cold is likely to return to the state in the coming days.

The state is set to experience colder weather starting Monday, December 30, with warm conditions expected to gradually subside by January 2. Meteorologist Manikrao Khule has predicted that cold wave conditions will persist across Maharashtra from Friday, January 3, to Tuesday, January 7. Districts in North Maharashtra and North Vidarbha, including Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Akola, Nagpur, Bhandara, and Gondia, are likely to be more affected. Meanwhile, no rainfall is expected in the state during this period, Khule added.

A cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and its adjoining areas, coupled with a low-pressure system extending to north Gujarat, has disrupted cold weather patterns in North Indian states. The influence of easterly winds has activated a low-pressure area stretching from the southeast Arabian Sea to southern Maharashtra. Over the past week, the state experienced cloudy skies, rain, and even hailstorms in some areas, which damaged crops and led to the disappearance of cold weather.

The flow of cold winds from North India was also partially disrupted. The meteorological department has predicted fluctuating temperatures in the state today, with retired meteorologist Manikrao Khule stating that cold conditions may return in the coming days.

