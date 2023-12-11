Maharashtra winter session: Opposition stages protest against ban on onion export

On Monday, opposition legislators in Maharashtra gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan building to protest the Centre's decision to ban onion exports. Prior to the commencement of the House proceedings on the third day of the winter session of the state legislature, some of the legislators expressed their dissent by wearing garlands made of onions.

Leader of opposition in the legislative assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, LoP in the legislative council Ambadas Danve, NCP leader Anil Deshmukh and many other leaders participated in the protest. They raised slogans against the government while demanding a roll-back of the ban on export of onions, proper price for the key kitchen staple and assistance for farmers.

Until March 31, 2024, the Centre has imposed a ban on the export of onions as a measure to enhance domestic availability and control prices. Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Danve claimed the central government's policy of ban on onion export was anti-farmer. The onion farmers were suffering, he said, adding the state government should talk to the Centre to lift the ban on export of onions.