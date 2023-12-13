Maharashtra Winter Session: Opposition walks out of Assembly over deaths of pregnant women in govt hospitals

In a significant development during the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, the ruling alliance took aim at the state health department following claims by opposition legislators that three women died due to inadequate treatment in state-run hospitals. The opposition, expressing dissatisfaction with Health Minister Tanaji Sawant's response, staged a walkout from the House.

During the question hour, Congress MLA Varsha Gaikwad brought attention to the deaths of two women from Gadchiroli and another woman from Buldhana who was shifted to Akola for pregnancy-related complications. The discussion saw strong criticism from Sanjay Gaikwad (Shiv Sena) and Yogesh Sagar (BJP) against the health department.

Sagar highlighted the case of Vidya Gawande, a pregnant woman in Buldhana, pointing out that despite the loss of the fetus, she was kept in the hospital for an extended period before being referred to Akola, ultimately resulting in her death. Sanjay Gaikwad criticized the health officials, expressing concern that the same individuals responsible for patient deaths were entrusted with investigating such incidents, which, he argued, would not improve the health department's functioning.

Health Minister Sawant, a member of Shiv Sena, responded by committing to appointing an additional chief secretary (ACS) to conduct a probe into the deaths within 15 days. However, both ruling alliance and opposition members found the minister's reply unsatisfactory.

Leader of the opposition in the assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, condemned the health ministry's functioning, expressing frustration at the apparent lack of seriousness from the government in addressing the issue. The opposition members walked out of the House in protest.

Wadettiwar, addressing reporters later, criticized the speaker's suggestion of forming an inquiry committee, suggesting that ministers might be shielded. He insisted that simply appointing an inquiry committee was insufficient and called for a detailed probe and action against the implicated doctors. Wadettiwar demanded the resignation of the health minister, citing a "dictatorial attitude" from the speaker. He claimed that women and children were dying in government hospitals across the state due to negligence, stating that the health department seemed to be on "saline."

Former health minister Rajesh Tope (NCP) also raised concerns about the death of a pregnant woman shifted from Buldhana to Akola. He alleged negligence and a lack of proper treatment, criticizing the inaction of the minister responsible for not taking action against those guilty in the matter.

With the government's perceived failure to address the issue, the entire opposition staged a walkout from the assembly.