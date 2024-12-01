Maharashtra Winter Update: Cyclone Fengal Causes 8-10°C Temperature Drop in Mumbai, Nashik, and Mahabaleshwar

The temperature in Maharashtra has significantly decreased over the past week, with the cold becoming more intense in the last three days. Cities such as Mumbai, Nashik, Matheran, and Mahabaleshwar have experienced a temperature drop of 8 to 10 degrees Celsius. The formation of Cyclone Fengal in the Bay of Bengal, which began on November 29, has also led to dense fog across the country, including Maharashtra. The cyclone's effects on the state are a major concern.

Situation in Mumbai:

Badlapur recorded the lowest temperature in the New Mumbai area this season, reaching 11.3°C on Saturday. Karjat closely followed with 11.7°C. Other areas, including Ambernath, Panvel, and Ulhasnagar, reported temperatures ranging from 12.3°C to 12.8°C. Here are the recorded temperatures from various parts of the state:

- Badlapur: 11.3°C

- Karjat: 11.7°C

- Ambernath: 12.3°C

- Panvel: 12.6°C

- Ulhasnagar: 12.8°C

- Kalyan: 13.1°C

- Dombivli: 13.7°C

- Nashik: 8.9°C

- Ahilyanagar: 10.7°C

- Mahabaleshwar: 11.5°C

- Satara: 11.9°C

- Jalgaon: 11.9°C

- Malegaon: 12.4°C

- Akola: 12.7°C

- Nagpur: 13.6°C

- Sangli: 14.8°C

- Kolhapur: 16.7°C

- Santacruz (Mumbai): 18°C

- Ratnagiri: 18.6°C

- Dapoli: 8.1°C

Impact of Cyclone Fengal:

The Meteorological Department has forecasted a rise in temperatures during the first week of December due to a low-pressure area forming on the coast of Tamil Nadu. This development may alleviate the current cold conditions in the region.

Electricity Consumption:

As a result of the colder temperatures, electricity consumption in Mumbai has decreased, with demand dropping from 3,000 megawatts to 2,500 megawatts on Saturday. In the summer, when temperatures exceeded 40°C, Mumbai experienced peak demand of 4,200 megawatts. Demand has since decreased during the monsoon and now in winter. However, across the state, there has been a notable increase in demand, with Mahavitaran recording 23,001 megawatts on Saturday. Tata Power's demand was 382 megawatts, while Adani's Dahanu Power reported a demand of 23,000 megawatts across the state.