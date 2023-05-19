Maharashtra: Woman constable held for demanding bribe of Rs 1,000 in Palghar

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 19, 2023 07:07 PM 2023-05-19T19:07:07+5:30 2023-05-19T19:07:27+5:30

A women police constable was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 in Palghar district, ...

A women police constable was arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1,000 in Palghar district, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said.

The WPC, attached to Virar police station, had sought Rs 1,500 from a man who wanted no action to be taken in a case he had filed against his brother as the siblings had settled the matter among themselves, the official said.

She was held while accepting Rs 1,000 during a trap, Navnath Jagtap, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Palghar Unit of ACB said. The 51-year-old constable has been charged under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act, the Deputy SP added.

