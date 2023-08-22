Maharashtra Women Commission issues notice to Vijaykumar Gavit over remark on Aishwarya Rai's eyes

Ministers in the Shinde-Fadnavis-Pawar grand alliance frequently make headlines with their diverse statements. The latest spotlight is on Minister Vijaykumar Gavit's remark. He mentioned that actress Aishwarya Rai's daily consumption of fish contributed to her beautiful eyes.

Gavit suggested that consuming fish could similarly enhance eye beauty. In response, Maharashtra State Commission for Women has served a notice to Vijaykumar Gavit, requesting a response within three days.

Speaking at a public event in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district, Gavit said in Marathi, "People who consume fish on a daily basis develop smooth skin and their eyes sparkle. If anyone looks at you, the person will get attracted (towards you).

“Did I tell you about Aishwarya Rai? She lived near the seashore in Mangaluru. She would consume fish daily. Have you seen her eyes? You will also have eyes like her,” the minister said. A video of the minister's remark went viral on social media.

“The fish contain some oils, it makes your skin smooth,” he added

Regarding this, while speaking to 'TV9 Marathi,' Maharashtra State Commission for Woman (MSCW) chairperson Rupali Chakankar said, "Gavit's mention is disrespectful to women. A notice has been issued to Vijay Kumar Gavit based on a complaint received by the Women's Commission. He has been given a three-day period to respond. Gavit is required to provide his clarification."