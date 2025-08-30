Maharashtra: Youth Falls While Getting Off Moving Train at Ratnagiri Railway Station, Rescued by RPF Jawans and Vendor; Video Surfaces

A major accident was narrowly avoided at Ratnagiri railway station on Saturday morning when a young man slipped while trying to get down from a moving train. He fell near the tracks and was about to go under the train, but was pulled to safety in time. The incident took place at 6:41 a.m. when the LTT–Sawantwadi train was arriving at platform number one. Before the train came to a halt, the man attempted to jump off. He slipped and fell close to the moving train. Two Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans and a vendor on the platform reacted quickly and dragged him to safety. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced.

Watch video here:

The RPF personnel were identified as Ranjit Singh and Mahendra Pal. The vendor was identified as Veer Singh. According to passengers traveling with the youth, he is a resident of Golap near Ratnagiri. He was given first aid by a Konkan Railway medical team and later shifted to the district government hospital for further treatment.

Konkan Railway chairman and managing director Santosh Kumar Jha praised the timely action of the two RPF personnel and the vendor. He announced a cash reward of Rs 5,000 each for all three and handed over the award immediately.