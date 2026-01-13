Maharashtra ZP Election 2026 Date: 25,482 Polling Booths, Over 1.10 Lakh Ballot Units to Be Used

The district council (Zilla Parishad) and Panchayat Samiti elections, which have been under discussion for the past few days, have been officially announced in Maharashtra. The Maharashtra State Election Commission made the announcement at a press conference today. For the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra, the notification will be issued on January 16, 2026. The nomination filing period will be from January 16 to January 21. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is January 27, 2026, while the final list of candidates and allocation of election symbols will be completed by 3:30 pm on January 27. Polling will be held on February 5, 2026, from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, and counting of votes will take place on February 7, 2026.

The voter list as of July 1 will be used for these elections in Maharashtra. A total of 25,482 polling stations have been set up, and 110,329 ballot units will be used.

Zilla Parishad elections will be conducted in the Konkan division districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra. In addition, elections will also be held in Pune, Sangli, Satara, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Latur, and Dharashiv districts. Campaigning will end 24 hours before polling day.

Election Schedule in Maharashtra: