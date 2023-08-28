Maharashtra's 10th supplementary exam results declared: State pass percentage at 29.86%

The State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the results for the 10th Supplementary Examinations. The overall state result stands at 29.86 per cent. The pune division achieved a 22.22 per cent result, while the Latur division secured the highest result at 51.47 per cent. Conversely, Mumbai division had the lowest result with 15.75 per cent.

The Maharashtra Board shared the division-wise percentages through an official circular. Among other divisions, Amravati achieved a 43.37 per cent result, Nagpur and Nashik both secured 41.90 per cent, Aurangabad achieved 37.25 per cent, and Kolhapur achieved 29.18 per cent. The 10th-grade written examination, held from July 18 to August 1, saw participation from 49,377 students who had registered for the re-examination.