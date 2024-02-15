Maharashtra's First Safe House for Intercaste, Interfaith Married Couples Built in Satara

Satara: Incidents of boys and girls in their own families being denied the right to choose a partner in the name of caste and religion are commonplace. Maharashtra's first safe house, which provides safe shelter to inter-caste and inter-faith couples in the early stages of marriage, has been opened in Satara district announced Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti's Dr Hamid Dabholkar and Shankar Kanse.

"For the past several years, Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti has been working to support inter-caste and inter-faith marriages. It has been set up as a need for a safe shelter for the couple in such a situation where many couples are not able to go to their village immediately in the initial period due to extreme stance taken by the family members, and there may be a risk of aggression and even life by the family and society. In states like Punjab and Haryana, such safe houses are run with the help of the state government. The first safe house of this nature in Maharashtra has been opened in Satara district.



According to the Supreme Court order in January, the Home Department of the Government of Maharashtra was directed to set up a committee under the chairmanship of district superintendents of police in each district to provide protection to couples who have inter-caste and inter-faith marriages. Instructions have been issued to provide security shelters to such couples in every district. This government decision will give a big boost to the organization that runs a security shelter like Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti



The centre has been set up in line with the role of Narendra Dabholkar which regards caste as a superstition. It is an attempt to eradicate caste through inter-caste marriages. Some of the couples involved in inter-caste and inter-faith marriages, which were finally organised by Maharashtra ANS, will help the organisation in this work. ANS has also started a support group to help inter-caste, inter-faith married couples deal with the hardships they face.



While running an inter-caste and inter-faith marriage support centre, ANS conducts detailed interviews and interacts with the boys and girls, followed by the help of the police to help them get married and provide them with safe shelter if needed.

The security shelter is run free of cost and a free helpline 9922355435 is also run by Maharashtra ANS for the help of inter-caste, inter-faith marriage assistance centres.

"Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti's member Shankar Kanse has built this security shelter at his own expense and it will be run by Maharashtra ANS and Sneh Aadhar Sanstha. The shelter will provide safe house to couples who have inter-caste and inter-faith marriages." - Dr. - Hamid Dabholkar, ANS, Satara