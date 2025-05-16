Maharashtra’s Hapus Mango Season Shortened as Early Monsoon Hits Production

As early rainfall predicted, due to which the Konkan region's Hapus mango season is ending early this year. This is due to late rains and an early monsoon. This will disappoint Hapus enthusiasts, as traders predict Maharashtra's Hapus will only be available in the APMC market until next week. Production is down to 25% due to blossom loss from earlier rains. Farmers hoped for a strong second blossom, but the limited fruit from both blooms only extended the season to mid-May.

Many Konkan orchards are now barren. While the Navi Mumbai APMC initially received ample mangoes, arrivals have significantly decreased in May. Traders anticipate a final shipment of Maharashtra's Hapus next week, with mangoes from other states continuing to be available. Unpredictable weather has curtailed Hapus availability, especially since early May. Like last year, Hapus sales began in February, but volumes were minimal. Devgad Hapus from Sindhudurg dominated the Mumbai market, fetching ₹10,000-12,000 per box.

Delayed monsoons and early cold weather in December initiated the mohar process, resulting in a mix of foliage and blossoms. Abundant blossoms appeared, but the severe cold prevented fruit set. The mohar blackened and stems fell off. Re-sealing and the subsequent heat caused further fruit drop.