Maharashtra's High Electricity Rates: Jayant Patil Slams Government for Overpricing Compared to Other States

Maharashtra NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) chief Jayant Patil has raised concerns over the high electricity rates in Maharashtra, accusing the government of failing to address the issue. He pointed out that electricity in the state is significantly more expensive compared to other states. Patil argued that with the current government holding a strong majority, there should be no obstacles in reducing the rates.

He further highlighted that, instead of the promised 30% reduction, the government should focus on making electricity more affordable, as it is currently costlier in Maharashtra than in many other states. He provided a comparison of electricity rates across various states:

Electricity Rates in Different States:

Rajasthan: Rs 7.55 to Rs 8.95 per unit

Madhya Pradesh: Rs 3.34 to Rs 6.80 per unit

Karnataka: Rs 5.90 per unit (flat rate)

Maharashtra: Rs 5.16 to Rs 17.79 per unit

Patil shared these remarks on his social media handle, pointing out the discrepancy between the government's promises—such as a 30% reduction in electricity bills and free electricity for farmers for five years—and the reality.

Earlier, Patil raised concerns about the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the recent assembly elections, questioning the rise in voting numbers after 5 pm. He then called for bringing back ballot papers to restore public trust in the electoral process.

Demanding the return of ballot papers, he stated, "Ballot papers must replace EVMs because it will also restore people's trust in the system. The voting percentage will decline if people do not trust the system."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut demanded that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari propose President's Rule in Maharashtra, citing the ongoing stalemate over the Chief Minister's post. He also reiterated his allegations against EVMs.